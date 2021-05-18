Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Xencor were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837 in the last three months. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

