Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

NI stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,924 shares of company stock worth $293,350 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

