Comerica Bank Sells 1,348 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $169.23 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $174.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.25 and its 200 day moving average is $156.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.14 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

