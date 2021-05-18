Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Barnes Group worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in B. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,425,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 34,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.