Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $32,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,799,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 224,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $233.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.27. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.43 and a 12-month high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.