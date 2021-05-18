Commerce Bank Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $19,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 161,847 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,883.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

D has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

