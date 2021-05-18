Commerce Bank Has $181.52 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,340,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.4% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Commerce Bank owned 0.05% of The Procter & Gamble worth $181,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,175,501 shares of company stock valued at $292,796,316. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.73 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.43 and a one year high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

