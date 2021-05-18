Commerce Bank Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,335 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,279,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $84.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.44. The company has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $87.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

