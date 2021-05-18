Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,860 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 33,321 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $42,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,489,000 after buying an additional 994,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after buying an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a market capitalization of $223.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

