Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Paychex worth $22,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after buying an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,397,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $99.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.43. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.98 and a 52 week high of $102.61.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.