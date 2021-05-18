Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. BioNTech accounts for 0.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in BioNTech by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $198.30 on Tuesday. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $213.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.15 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.30.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

