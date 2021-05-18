Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.87 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,979 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF were worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAIL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the first quarter worth $147,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF alerts:

Shares of HAIL stock opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $58.20. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $71.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.