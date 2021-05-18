Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,192 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $11,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of LVHD opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th.

