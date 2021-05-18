Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,554 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $12,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $94,885,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,355,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,810,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 656.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Finally, EQ LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,000.

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $183.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $110.94 and a 52 week high of $187.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.15.

