Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 973 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.13% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $11,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OHI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 305,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

NYSE:OHI opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.39 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

