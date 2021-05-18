Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $351,000 Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 31.5% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 284,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 68,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXS. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

