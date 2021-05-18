Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $62.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

