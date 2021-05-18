Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Shares Gap Up to $17.47

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.47, but opened at $18.46. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 2,785 shares traded.

CCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $797.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.08 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 27,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,899,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (NYSE:CCU)

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

