Comparing Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) & Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Novanta and Romeo Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 1 0 0 2.00 Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25

Novanta presently has a consensus price target of $109.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.66%. Romeo Power has a consensus price target of $11.68, indicating a potential upside of 58.84%. Given Romeo Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Novanta.

Profitability

This table compares Novanta and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 6.81% 16.33% 8.16% Romeo Power N/A 7.50% 0.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novanta and Romeo Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $626.10 million 7.67 $40.77 million $2.14 63.40 Romeo Power N/A N/A $2.09 million N/A N/A

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power.

Volatility and Risk

Novanta has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Novanta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Novanta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Novanta beats Romeo Power on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. The company's Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless, recorder, and video integration technologies for operating room integrations; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal chart recorders; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. Its Precision Motion segment offers optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, motion control sub-assemblies, servo drives, air bearings, and air bearing spindles. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and system integrators under the Cambridge Technology, Synrad, Laser Quantum, ARGES, WOM, NDS, NDSsi, Med X Change, Reach Technology, JADAK, ThingMagic, Photo Research, Celera Motion, MicroE, Zettlex, Applimotion, Ingenia, and Westwind brands. The company was formerly known as GSI Group, Inc. and changed its name to Novanta Inc. in May 2016. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America. The Joint Venture Support segment provides design, research and development, and other engineering related services. It serves commercial and high-performance electric vehicle manufacturers, fleet operators, and automobile and recreational vehicle manufacturers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

