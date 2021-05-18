Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Purchased by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 114.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMP stock opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $71.35.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

