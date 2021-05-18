Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.13% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPSI stock opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $473.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs and Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $56,104. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

