Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CONMED were worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $146.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,561.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.52 and a 200-day moving average of $119.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $426,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,904.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heather L. Cohen sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $655,198.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,983 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,285 in the last ninety days. 5.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

