Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 5,551 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $21,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 54,256.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $2,259,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $2,063,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,002,802.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,621.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. Insiders sold a total of 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day moving average is $102.40. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $118.06.

Several brokerages have commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

