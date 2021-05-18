Copperwynd Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 11,992 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.52. 347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,680. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.52. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.82.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

