Copperwynd Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,391 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 124,753 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in HP by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.64. 72,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,515,333. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

