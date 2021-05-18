Copperwynd Financial LLC Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.61. 39,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,405,405. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

