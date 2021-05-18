Copperwynd Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $14,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65,237 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,172,000. Finally, Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,826,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.14. 23,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,694. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.84 and its 200 day moving average is $217.27. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.43 and a fifty-two week high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

