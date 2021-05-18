Copperwynd Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,796,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129,597 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,698,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

SYK traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $254.11. 7,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,320. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

