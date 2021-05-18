Copperwynd Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.5% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $239,769,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,112,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 167.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 548,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,475,000 after acquiring an additional 343,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $271.59. 36,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,346. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.23 and its 200-day moving average is $243.95. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $163.70 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

