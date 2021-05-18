Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Buys New Position in MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,496,000.

Get MDH Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDH opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. MDH Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.84.

MDH Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH).

Receive News & Ratings for MDH Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDH Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.