Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD cut its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,399 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up about 3.3% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $2,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $66.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 77.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,467 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

