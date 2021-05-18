Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Grows Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on OCFC shares. Boenning Scattergood raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

In other news, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $61,033.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $176,491 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

