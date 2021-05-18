Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

