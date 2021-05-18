Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Purchases New Shares in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 422,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,000. Primis Financial makes up 2.5% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned approximately 1.72% of Primis Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $732,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Eric Alan Johnson acquired 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,296.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,642. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,150 shares of company stock worth $163,288.

Primis Financial stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

