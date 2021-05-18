Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 8,729 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,729 shares during the period. Owens Corning accounts for about 1.3% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,942 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after acquiring an additional 764,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,518 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,095,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,972,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $106.29 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $43.16 and a one year high of $109.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day moving average is $83.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Longbow Research upped their price target on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

