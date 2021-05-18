Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL) Insider Scott Christopher Kaintz Purchases 235,779 Shares

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL) insider Scott Christopher Kaintz bought 235,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £4,715.58 ($6,160.94).

LON CRCL opened at GBX 2.09 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42. Corcel Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

About Corcel

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 50% interest in the Dempster vanadium project comprising 196 mineral claims covering an area of 40.96 square kilometers located in Yukon, as well as holds an option to acquire interest in the WoWo Gap nickel-cobalt project in Papua New Guinea.

