Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL) Insider Scott Christopher Kaintz Purchases 235,779 Shares

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL) insider Scott Christopher Kaintz bought 235,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £4,715.58 ($6,160.94).
LON CRCL opened at GBX 2.09 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42. Corcel Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.45 ($0.03).
About Corcel
