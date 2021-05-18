Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on June 25th

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Core-Mark has raised its dividend by 32.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Core-Mark has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Core-Mark to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Core-Mark stock opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Core-Mark has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.38.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Core-Mark’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CORE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

