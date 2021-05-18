Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on June 25th

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
Core-Mark has raised its dividend by 32.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Core-Mark has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Core-Mark to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.
Core-Mark stock opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Core-Mark has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.38.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CORE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.
Core-Mark Company Profile
Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.
