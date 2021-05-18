Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$62.56 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KNT. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

KNT opened at C$8.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$3.44 and a 1-year high of C$8.95.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.