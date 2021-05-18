Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.13.

CSOD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,720 shares of company stock worth $3,264,395 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSOD traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $43.57. 611,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,319. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -85.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

