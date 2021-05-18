Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

CRSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie upped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Shares of CRSR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.74. 55,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,941. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $246,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.