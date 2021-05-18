Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 376.67 ($4.92).

In related news, insider John W. Martin acquired 39,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, for a total transaction of £200,107.60 ($261,441.86).

Shares of CSP traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 496.80 ($6.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,696. Countryside Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 260.60 ($3.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 557.50 ($7.28). The stock has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -292.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 522.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 467.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

