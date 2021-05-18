Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $295,000 in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPAC. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,579,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,688,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,350,000.

NASDAQ FPAC opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $15.93.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

