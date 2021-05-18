Cranswick (LON:CWK) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Cranswick (LON:CWK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Cranswick in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,972.86 ($51.91).

Cranswick stock traded up GBX 286 ($3.74) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,000 ($52.26). 454,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,093. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,710.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,547. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 25.22. Cranswick has a one year low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a one year high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99.

In other news, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,412 ($44.58), for a total transaction of £11,942 ($15,602.30). Also, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,576 ($46.72), for a total value of £30,396 ($39,712.57). Insiders sold a total of 2,261 shares of company stock worth $7,947,300 in the last 90 days.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

