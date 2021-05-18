Cream Trading Down 18.7% This Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 53.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a market capitalization of $54,543.63 and $10.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cream Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

