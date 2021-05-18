Credit Suisse Group Boosts Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$68.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.50.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

TSE GOOS opened at C$46.81 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of C$26.52 and a 1-year high of C$62.57. The firm has a market cap of C$5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 74.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$51.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.72.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.