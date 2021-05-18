Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

CREE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital upgraded Cree from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of CREE opened at $90.66 on Monday. Cree has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.65 and its 200-day moving average is $102.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

