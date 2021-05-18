Critical Comparison: OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OrthoPediatrics and LeMaitre Vascular, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics 0 0 4 0 3.00 LeMaitre Vascular 0 4 2 0 2.33

OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus price target of $64.71, indicating a potential upside of 19.42%. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus price target of $47.80, indicating a potential downside of 2.37%. Given OrthoPediatrics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe OrthoPediatrics is more favorable than LeMaitre Vascular.

Risk and Volatility

OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics $72.55 million 14.68 -$13.73 million ($0.87) -62.29 LeMaitre Vascular $117.23 million 8.61 $17.93 million $0.88 55.64

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than OrthoPediatrics. OrthoPediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and LeMaitre Vascular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics -34.26% -11.57% -8.79% LeMaitre Vascular 15.41% 12.32% 8.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats OrthoPediatrics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc tibia, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform, Femur system, Orthex, QuickPack, and ApiFix Mid-C system. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system. The company also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; powered phlebectomy devices to remove varicose veins; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, it offers remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg; valvulotomes, which cut valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, the company provides vascular patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention; closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and surgical glue. It markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

