CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $27,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.85.

Shares of CRWD opened at $188.53 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of -392.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.83, for a total transaction of $1,209,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,433 shares of company stock worth $69,032,731 in the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

