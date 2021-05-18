Crowny (CRWNY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $226,305.00

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Crowny has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and $226,305.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0431 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00090710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.86 or 0.00413012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.66 or 0.00233442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.36 or 0.01367123 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046015 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

