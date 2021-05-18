CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $162,017.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00087767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00022669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.28 or 0.01373816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00063944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00115971 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.